CertiK Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.49 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $120.49 million and approximately $38.15 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CertiK has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00004570 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00140450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00150200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,971.02 or 1.00005384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.00913766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00721967 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,635,047 coins and its circulating supply is 56,130,419 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

