CertiK Tops One Day Volume of $34.73 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. CertiK has a total market cap of $116.24 million and $34.73 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00004237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00147694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.93 or 1.00060662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00925769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.29 or 0.00706546 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,645,796 coins and its circulating supply is 56,134,774 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

