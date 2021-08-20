Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Change Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 101,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 1,029.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 247,549 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,505,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after buying an additional 91,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

