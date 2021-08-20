Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report $359.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.20 million and the highest is $375.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $273.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $171.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.80. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $178.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

