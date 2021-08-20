Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.44 Million

Brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post $21.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.77 million and the lowest is $21.10 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $86.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

CHMG opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.09. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $47.93.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,012 shares of company stock worth $139,662. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

