Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $202,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 159,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $94.35. 544,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,944,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.82. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

