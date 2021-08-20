Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,540 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Chevron worth $400,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,520,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.55. The firm has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

