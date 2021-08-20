Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,632 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.90% of Chewy worth $628,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chewy by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Chewy by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,485.00, a P/E/G ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

