Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $31.49 on Friday, hitting $2,769.76. The company had a trading volume of 57,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,533. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,639.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

