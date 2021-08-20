Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of CSSEP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

