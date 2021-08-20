Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post sales of $407.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $306.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,084,000 after buying an additional 111,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 64,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,395,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 618,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHS opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

