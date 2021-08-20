Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 30,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 459,822 shares.The stock last traded at $6.04 and had previously closed at $5.94.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

The stock has a market cap of $526.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

