Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Srinivas Akkaraju Purchases 208,500 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 208,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,497,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KDNY traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $12.76. 268,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,333. The stock has a market cap of $571.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

