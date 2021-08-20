Chronologic Price Tops $0.25 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Chronologic has traded up 106.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. Chronologic has a market cap of $310,249.90 and $1,008.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.01 or 0.00819584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

About Chronologic

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,221 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,341 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

