Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Raised by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Ciena makes up approximately 3.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Ciena worth $48,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 110,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 74,014 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,672. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $54.99. 2,360,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.