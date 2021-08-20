Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 87,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 748,565 shares.The stock last traded at $55.09 and had previously closed at $54.96.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81.
In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,672 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
About Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
