Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.31. 369,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.19. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $124.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

