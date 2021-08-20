Cindicator (CND) Reaches Market Cap of $33.12 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $33.12 million and approximately $213,611.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cindicator has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00845687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

