Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.35

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 111778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$62.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

