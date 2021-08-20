Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) Senior Officer Sells C$12,700.00 in Stock

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) Senior Officer Cory Tamagi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$12,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,150.

Cory Tamagi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Cory Tamagi sold 1,000 shares of Circa Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$1,300.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Cory Tamagi sold 1,300 shares of Circa Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$1,755.00.

Shares of CVE CTO traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865. The firm has a market cap of C$12.86 million and a PE ratio of 9.07. Circa Enterprises Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.22.

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

