Citadel (CTL) Trading 12% Lower This Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Citadel has a market cap of $123,973.22 and $88.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Citadel has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

