Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 13,979 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Equitable worth $40,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

EQH traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 81,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,554. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

