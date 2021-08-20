Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Nexstar Media Group worth $31,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 158.2% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 109.0% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

NXST traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,222. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.