Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 20,224 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $75,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.66. The firm has a market cap of $472.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.