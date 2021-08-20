Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151,885 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CRH worth $30,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CRH by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRH. upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.44 target price on CRH in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.02. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

