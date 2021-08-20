Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,790 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Pentair worth $38,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Pentair by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Pentair by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.94. 21,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,378. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.