Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $34,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $207.64. 59,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

