Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,226 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $72,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 379,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.49. 488,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,800,126. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $273.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

