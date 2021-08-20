Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $32.01 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $32,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after buying an additional 604,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after buying an additional 484,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.46. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $168.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

