Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $37.18 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 827,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,030,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $223.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

