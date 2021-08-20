Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $37.27 Million Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,634 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of KB Financial Group worth $37,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 76,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.38. 4,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.82. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.85%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

