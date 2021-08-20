Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $37.64 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,204 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $37,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 26.9% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 84,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 99,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

NYSE RY traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $102.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,283. The firm has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.