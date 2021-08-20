Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $41.33 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,494 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of UDR worth $41,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,064.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.