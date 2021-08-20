Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Jack in the Box worth $31,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

JACK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.52.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

