Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Oshkosh worth $36,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,822,000 after buying an additional 212,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,614,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.32. 7,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,334. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

