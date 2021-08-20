Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 10,606 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $45,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 71.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:TM traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.23. 14,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.96. The company has a market cap of $229.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.