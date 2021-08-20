Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,238 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $11.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $565.60. 78,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,730. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

