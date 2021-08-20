Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,964 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $35,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.39. 34,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,303. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

