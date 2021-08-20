Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,432 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Arch Capital Group worth $30,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $42.07. 47,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,121. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $42.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

