Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.56% of J2 Global worth $34,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,476. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $147.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

