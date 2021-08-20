Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Chubb worth $69,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $186.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,279. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $186.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.77. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

