Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183,901 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $37,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 192,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

