Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 2,275 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 50.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 23.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.20. 161,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

