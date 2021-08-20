Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 34,055 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,055 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of STERIS worth $30,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 77.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $214.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.53. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

