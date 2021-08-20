Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262,607 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Southern worth $38,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 36.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 7.2% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Southern by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Argus upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.25. 286,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.25. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.