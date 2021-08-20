Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,600 ($47.03). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,560 ($46.51), with a volume of 14,762 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CKN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. started coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, started coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Clarkson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,241.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -43.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is -0.95%.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total transaction of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

