Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.23. Clean Air Metals shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 79,274 shares traded.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Clean Air Metals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$37.63 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.38.

In other Clean Air Metals news, Director James Elvin Gallagher bought 139,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,063,800 shares in the company, valued at C$557,226.

About Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

