ClinTex CTi Price Hits $0.0716 on Major Exchanges (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and $558,731.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

