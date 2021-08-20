Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $64,481,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $42,182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 78.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 458,500 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -262.55 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 853,019 shares of company stock worth $86,735,187. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

