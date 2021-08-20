CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $446.87

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 446.87 ($5.84) and traded as low as GBX 403.50 ($5.27). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 410.50 ($5.36), with a volume of 220,312 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 446.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.43 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

